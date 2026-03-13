Araghchi discusses on-going situation in phone call with Indian FM

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has spoken by phone with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar about the ongoing war and regional security issues, Al Jazeera reports, citing Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

During the call, Araghchi emphasised the role of the intergovernmental organisation BRICS, which both Iran and India are members of, in “supporting regional and global stability”.

He also called for international and regional institutions to condemn the US-Israeli attacks on Iran, according to the agency.

Jaishankar expressed hope that the two countries can broaden bilateral relations and “stressed the importance of finding a way to strengthen lasting stability and security in the region”, said IRNA.