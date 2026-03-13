E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Williamson launches own line of ‘guards’ after ‘low blow’ from Steyn

Reuters Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 08:25am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

MELBOURNE: New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has started a business inspired by one of cricket’s most painful rites of passage, launching his own line of “premium alloy” abdominal guards to protect players’ most sensitive area.

Worn inside a player’s briefs as a shield for the groin, guards are an essential piece of protective kit for batters facing deliveries that can exceed 140 km/hr (87 mph).

Williamson said a ball from South Africa’s feared fast man Dale Steyn in 2012 cracked his guard and inspired the “Cover” brand he had co-founded.

“It was extremely painful and it just absolutely dropped me,” the former New Zealand captain said in a statement. “I was hit, my box split, and that made it pretty clear that the protection players were relying on wasn’t up to the demands of the modern game.”

Co-founder Jason Low said the guard’s alloy shell could handle ball speeds well over 200 km/hr and offer protection from high-speed projectiles across other hard ball sports like hockey, lacrosse and baseball.

While guards have long been a staple of cricket kit, players are still occasionally left writhing after being struck low by a fast ball.

Australia’s T20 captain Mitchell Marsh missed two games at the World Cup last month after suffering “internal testicular bleeding” from being hit in the groin by a ball at training.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Delicate balance
Updated 13 Mar, 2026

Delicate balance

PAKISTAN has to maintain a delicate balance where the geopolitics of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran are...
Soaring costs
13 Mar, 2026

Soaring costs

FOR millions of households already grappling with Ramazan inflation, the sharp increase in petrol and diesel prices...
Perilous lines
13 Mar, 2026

Perilous lines

THE law minister’s veiled warning to the media to “exercise caution” and not cross “red lines” while...
Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Dawn News English
Subscribe