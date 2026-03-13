Israeli military says missiles from Iran heading towards Israel

Israel says that Iran has fired waves of missiles toward Israel, with emergency services reporting that two have been injured in the country’s north, AFP reports.

“A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the Israeli military wrote on its official Telegram channel. It issued a similar alert a short time later.

After the second alert, the Magen David Adom emergency service said two people had been treated for injuries in northern Israel.

There were rocket and missile alerts across Israel in the wake of the warnings from the military.