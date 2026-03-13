French soldier killed in attack in Iraqi Kurdistan: President

An attack has killed a French soldier in Erbil in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region, President Emmanuel Macron says according to AFP.

A member of the armed forces “died for France during an attack in the Erbil region of Iraq”, Macron posted on X, confirming the first French military death in the Middle East war.

Macron added that several other soldiers had been wounded in the incident, which the French military earlier said was a drone attack on troops carrying out a training exercise.

“The war in Iran cannot justify such attacks,” he said, calling the strike “unacceptable”.