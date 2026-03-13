UK defence minister suggests Putin’s ‘hidden hand’ behind Iran tactics

UK Defence Minister John Healey suggests that Russia is influencing Iran’s use of drone attacks in its war with the United States and Israel, AFP reports, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “hidden hand” may be behind some of the tactics deployed by Tehran.

He told reporters that officials were analysing an Iranian-made drone that hit the UK’s Akrotiri air force base in Cyprus on March 1 “for any evidence of Russian or any other foreign components and parts”.

“We will update you and appropriately publish any findings from that when we’ve got them,” he said during a visit to Britain’s military headquarters in Northwood, near London.

“But I think no one will be surprised to believe that Putin’s hidden hand is behind some of the Iranian tactics, potentially some of their capabilities as well, not least because one world leader that is benefiting from the sky high oil prices at the moment is Putin,” he added.