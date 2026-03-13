Saudi Arabia has intercepted 12 drones entering its airspace, AFP quotes its defence ministry as saying.
“Twelve drones were intercepted and destroyed after entering Saudi airspace,” a spokesperson for the defence ministry posted on X.
