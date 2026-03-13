E-Paper | March 13, 2026

US Navy could escort vessels in Hormuz with international coalition, says treasury secretary

Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 03:58am
The US Navy, perhaps with an international coalition, will escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz when it is militarily possible, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has told Sky News, according to Reuters.

“My belief, that as soon as it is militarily possible, the US Navy, perhaps with an international coalition, will be escorting vessels through,” Bessent said.

The plan to escort ships would go ahead as soon as the US has “complete control of the skies and … (Iran’s) rebuilding capabilities for the missiles completely degraded,” he said.


