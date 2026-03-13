US clashes with Russia and China at UN over Iran

At a meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council, which is chaired this month by the US, Russia and China moved unsuccessfully to block a discussion about a committee established to oversee and enforce UN sanctions on Iran, reports Reuters.
They were overruled 11-2 with two abstentions.
US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz accused Moscow and Beijing of seeking to protect Tehran by blocking the work of the so-called 1737 Committee.
Waltz said both China and Russia did not want a functional sanctions committee “because they want to protect their partner, Iran.”
Russia’s UN ambassador Vasily Nebenzya accused the US and its allies of whipping up “hysteria surrounding supposed plans Iran had to get a nuclear weapon” that were never corroborated by IAEA reports.
China’s representative, Fu Cong, called Washington the “instigator” of the Iranian nuclear crisis and said it had “resorted to blatant use of force against Iran during the negotiation process, which rendered the diplomatic efforts futile.”
Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, told reporters that Iran’s nuclear programme “has always been exclusively peaceful,” and Tehran would not recognize any attempt to enforce sanctions against it.