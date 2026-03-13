E-Paper | March 13, 2026

US clashes with Russia and China at UN over Iran

Published March 13, 2026
At a meeting of the 15-member UN Security Council, which is chaired this month by the US, Russia and China moved unsuccessfully to block a discussion about a committee established to oversee and enforce UN sanctions on Iran, reports Reuters.

They were overruled 11-2 with two ​abstentions.

US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz accused Moscow and Beijing of seeking to protect ​Tehran by blocking the work of the so-called 1737 Committee.

Waltz said both China and Russia did not want a functional sanctions committee “because they want to protect their partner, Iran.”

Russia’s UN ‌ambassador ⁠Vasily Nebenzya accused the US and its allies of whipping up “hysteria surrounding supposed plans Iran had to get a nuclear weapon” that were never corroborated by IAEA reports.

China’s representative, Fu Cong, called Washington the “instigator” of the ​Iranian nuclear crisis and said ​it had “resorted to blatant use ⁠of force against Iran during the negotiation process, which rendered the diplomatic efforts futile.”

Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, told reporters that Iran’s nuclear programme “has always been exclusively ​peaceful,” and Tehran would not recognize any attempt to enforce sanctions against it.

Collective security
Updated 12 Mar, 2026

Collective security

Regional states need to sit down and talk. They must also pledge and work towards collective security.
Spectrum leap
12 Mar, 2026

Spectrum leap

THE sale of 480 MHz of fifth-generation telecom spectrum for $507m is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital...
Toxic fallout
12 Mar, 2026

Toxic fallout

WARS can leave environmental scars that remain long after the fighting is over. The strikes on Iran’s oil...
Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
