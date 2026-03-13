Australia orders all ‘non-essential’ officials to leave Israel, UAE

Australia has ordered all non-essential officials in Israel and the United Arab Emirates to leave due to the “deteriorating security situation”, according to AFP.

In a post on X late Thursday, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that “essential Australian officials will remain in-country to support Australians who need it”.

The Australian government continued to advise that its citizens not travel to Israel and the UAE, she added.

“We urge you to leave the Middle East if you can and if it’s safe to do so,” she said.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late. It may be the last chance for some time.”