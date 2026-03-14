THE WEEKLY WEIRD

First biomimetic humanoid robot unveiled

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Chinese robotics start-up DroidUp has unveiled a humanoid robot called Moya, which the company describes as the world’s first biomimetic AI-powered humanoid.

Moya is designed to mimic human-like movement, facial expressions and even body temperature, which is maintained between 32–36°C. The female version is 165 cm tall and weighs about 32 kg. It is also equipped with an AI camera that can detect people and interact through speech and subtle expressions.

Moya is expected to be released commercially later this year, starting at about $173,000, initially targeting healthcare and education sectors. Public reactions have been mixed, with some praising the technology while others find the robot’s appearance and movements unsettling.

School makes students climb a wall to graduate

A high school in Taiwan’s Changhua County requires students to climb a 15-metre, five-storey-high rock wall in order to receive their graduation certificates.

Ershui Junior High School has the tallest school climbing wall in the country, and students take six climbing lessons each week to prepare for the challenge.

The requirement is designed to improve focus, balance and coordination.

Although the wall looks intimidating, many students enjoy the activity and even practise rock climbing with their families.

Paper planes folding record broken

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A Texas man folded 250 functional paper planes in one hour in an attempt to set a new Guinness World Record.

Tyler resident Richard DeFreece completed the feat in February, surpassing the 200-plane target set by Guinness. Each plane was tested for flight at the end of the attempt.

DeFreece pursued the record as a long-time goal, choosing the paper plane challenge after discovering it was a record he believed he could break. The achievement is still subject to official verification.

World’s fastest elevator’s top speed is 47 mph

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The world’s fastest elevator is located in Guangzhou CTF Financial Centre, Gua­n­gzhou, China, and can reach speeds of about 1,200 m/min (around 44.7 mph or 72 km/h). The express elevators, installed by Hitachi Ltd, can take passengers from the ground floor to the 95th floor in about 43 seconds.

The skyscr­aper, which ope­ned in 2016, is 530 metres tall, with 111 floors above ground. The elevators use lightweight traction systems, aerodynamic capsule-shaped cars, vibration-detecting rollers and pressurised cabins to ensure fast and safe travel despite the extreme speed.

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 14th, 2026