E-Paper | March 14, 2026

SPOTLIGHT

From the Newspaper Published March 14, 2026 Updated March 14, 2026 05:39am
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Ben 10 returns with a reimagined comic series

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com
Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Ben 10 (Dynamite comic series) is returning in a modernised reboot comic from Dynamite Entertainment, with the original creator collective Man of Action overseeing the story.

The series reintroduces Ben Tennyson with a streamlined, action-focused origin when Ben finds the alien device Omnitrix after a meteor crash during a camping trip, transforming him into a young superhero. The reboot aims to blend classic franchise elements with fresh storytelling, exploring a wider range of tones including adventure, drama and darker sci-fi themes.

The comic will also revisit fan-favourite aliens and villains across the franchise’s history while expanding its mythology through short story arcs.

Fallout 4, Indiana Jones coming to Switch 2

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com
Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Nintendo has announced that a collection of games from publisher Bethesda, including Fallout 4 and Indiana Jones are coming to the Switch 2 in 2026.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition is coming to the Switch 2 on April 28. The package includes the base Fallout 4 game along with all six expansion packs, including Nuka-World. Players will also have access to 150 pieces of Creation Club content, which can add new weapons and gear to the game.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which follows the legendary archaeologist on another globe-trotting adventure, comes to the Switch 2 on May 12. The game is presented in a first-person perspective as players solve puzzles and explore forgotten tombs in this cinematic adventure.

Woody and Buzz reunites in Toy Story 5

Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com
Sources: www.metro.co.uk;mirror.co.uk; upi.com

Toy Story 5 has released its first trailer, bringing back classic characters including Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie.

Produced by Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, the story follows the toys as they face a new challenge from modern technology. The trailer introduces Lilypad, a disruptive new tablet device voiced by Greta Lee, which threatens traditional playtime by influencing its owner, Bonnie’s choices. The trailer also shows Woody returning to help his old friends, though he appears older and worn, while the Buzz Lightyear toy army prepares to confront the new digital rival. The film continues the franchise’s theme of friendship and change in a technology-driven world.

Published in Dawn, Young World, March 14th, 2026

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