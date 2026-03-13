E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Makhdoom Saeed reappointed as Sindhi Adabi Board chief

A Correspondent Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:17am
DADU: The Government of Sindh has reappointed Makhdoom Saeeduz Zaman Atif as chairman of the Sindhi Adabi Board.

On this occasion, Saeeduz Zaman stated that he deeply values the trust placed in him by the Government of Sindh which has once again entrusted him with the responsibility of such an important institution.

He said the Sindhi Adabi Board is a significant and historic institution representing the literary, academic, and cultural heritage of Sindh. He added that together with his team, he will work with seriousness and dedication to make the institution more active, dynamic and aligned with modern era requirements.

He also stated that several important and impactful initiatives will be launched in the coming period to further promote Sindhi language, literature, research and academic activities.

The reappointed chief said special steps will be taken to introduce Sindhi literature at the global level. Selected and high-quality Sindhi literary works will be translated into English and sent to renowned libraries and academic institutions in different countries so that global recognition of Sindhi language and literature can be strengthened.

He added that through publication of new books, encouragement of young writers and researchers, and organization of literary seminars and academic programs, Sindhi literature will be promoted in accordance with modern age demands.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

