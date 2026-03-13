E-Paper | March 13, 2026

Miyawaki forest project launched in Rahim Yar Khan

Our Correspondent Published March 13, 2026 Updated March 13, 2026 07:22am
RAHIM YAR KAHN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa inaugurated a Miyawaki urban forest project near Khanpur Adda overhead bridge, along Sadiq Branch Canal, in Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday.

The project has been launched with the cooperation of the Fatima Fertilizer Company Limited (FFCL).

Under the project, a Miyawaki forest comprising about 2,600 plants of different species will be developed on the land along the canal.

The DC formally inaugurated the project at a ceremony by planting a sapling, along with other officials and locals.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Jappa said that planting trees is extremely important for environmental protection and fighting climate change.

He added that Miyawaki forests are an effective method of growing a large number of dense trees in a limited space.

The DC said that environment-friendly initiatives would continue to be promoted through public- private partnership.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring proper care and protection of plants so that they could grow into strong trees and help improve the environment.

The DC urged citizens to actively participate in the tree plantation campaign.

Deputy director planning, Punjab Environment Protection Department, Aamir Rehmani and FFCL officials were also present.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2026

