Israel army warns residents it will target building in central Beirut

The Israeli military has warned it will strike a building in the centre of the Lebanese capital that it claims is a Hezbollah facility, and has told surrounding residents to evacuate, according to AFP.

“You are located near a facility of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah, which the Israeli Defence Forces will be targeting,” military spokesman Avichay Adraee has said on X, warning residents of Beirut’s Bachoura neighbourhood to immediately move at least 300 metres away from the targeted building and those adjacent to it.