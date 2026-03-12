Trump administration may loosen US shipping rules to combat fuel price spike

The Trump administration has told US oil companies and shipping groups to prepare for a potential waiver of the century-old Jones Act governing domestic shipping to ease the movement of fuel around the country, two sources familiar with the discussions tell Reuters.

The announcement could come as early as Thursday, the sources have said, and would be aimed at combating spiking fuel prices since the start of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

The White House has not immediately commented.

Under the Jones Act, goods shipped between US ports must be carried on vessels that are US-built, US-flagged and mostly US-owned. The requirement sharply limits the number of tankers available for domestic shipments.

Waiving the rule temporarily would allow foreign ships to carry fuel between US ports, potentially lowering shipping costs and speeding deliveries.