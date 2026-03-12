Events, celebrations cancelled in the Gulf during Middle East war

Regular attacks by Iran have led to the cancellation of events across the Gulf countries, including a ban on celebrations during Eidul Fitr by authorities in Kuwait, AFP reports.

“It has been decided to prohibit the holding of plays, concerts and weddings during the Eidul Fitr holiday and until further notice,” Kuwait’s interior ministry said in a statement, making it the first Gulf government to take the step.

Across the Gulf countries, authorities have issued public safety alerts throughout Iran’s retaliatory campaign against US bases in the region, often instructing people to shelter in buildings during attacks.