Nepal to ration cooking gas due to panic over shortage

Nepal will begin rationing cooking gas amid fears that the Middle East conflict could create a nationwide shortage, Al Jazeera reports.
Chandika Prasad Bhatta, executive director of state-run Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC), has said authorities would refill only half of consumers’ empty cylinders starting from Friday to make its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stocks last longer.
Bhatta added that consumers are panicking despite repeated assurances that Nepal had enough supplies of LPG.
Consumers carrying empty cylinders have formed long queues outside refilling plants throughout the country, which is completely dependent on India for its supplies of fuel, including cooking gas.