Mojtaba Khamenei delivers first public message, says he learned of vote outcome at same time as public

Iranian supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei has delivered his first public message since assuming the role.

“I, your servant Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khomeini, learned of the esteemed Assembly of Experts’ vote outcome at the same time as you, through the Islamic Republic’s broadcasting service,” Khamenei was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.

“For me, taking a seat where two great leaders — Imam Khomeini the Great and Martyr Khamenei — have sat is a difficult task.”