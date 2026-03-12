Iran security chief threatens reciprocal attacks in region if US targets electricity

Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani has threatened to target power grids in the region if the United States attacks Tehran’s electricity supplies, AFP reports.

“If they do that, the whole region will go dark in less than half an hour and darkness provides ample opportunity to hunt down US servicemen running for safety,” said Larijani in a post on X.

US President Donald Trump had said US forces could knock out Iran’s electricity supply “within one hour” — leaving the country with reconstruction that could take a generation.