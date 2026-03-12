PCB chief announces jobs for hockey players

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, in a noticeable move, announced jobs on Wednesday for all the unemployed members of the national hockey team.

Mohsin made the announcement during a meeting with the Pakistan hockey squad at PCB’s offices at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and congratulated them for qualifying for this year’s World Cup being held in Holland and Belgium in August.

Later, the PCB issued a press release on the meeting as Mohsin avoided talking to reporters, who had gathered at the said place upon receiving an invitation from the Board about its chief’s meeting with the players.

Meanwhile, Pakistan hockey team’s head coach Khawaja Junaid said: “The PCB chairman announced the jobs for the unemployed members of the Pakistan hockey team in CDA.”

Published in Dawn, March 12th, 2026