US Senate Democrats push for answers on strike targeting Iran girls’ school, civilian casualties

Published March 12, 2026 Updated March 12, 2026 12:12am
Nearly every US Senate Democrat has signed a letter sent to US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth requesting a “swift investigation” of airstrikes on a girls’ school in Iran that killed scores of children, along with any other potential US military actions causing civilian harm, Reuters reports.

“The results of this school attack are horrific. The majority of those killed in the strikes were girls between the ages of 7 and 12 years old. Neither the United States nor the Israeli government has yet taken responsibility for this attack,” the letter, signed by 46 senators, reads.

The correspondence has been signed by every member of the Senate Democratic caucus except John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, a senator known for outspoken opinions and occasional defiance of the party. His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter asked for answers to a series of questions, including whether US forces conducted the strikes, what steps the military has taken to prevent and mitigate civilian harm and what role artificial intelligence tools have played in operations.

