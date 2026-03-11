Targeting mistake led to US missile strike on Iranian school: report

The United States is responsible for a Tomahawk missile strike on an Iranian school because of a targeting mistake, AFP reports citing The New York Times.

Iran has said the strike on the elementary school in the southern city of Minab killed more than 150 people.

The newspaper, citing US officials, reports that the investigation into the February 28 strike was ongoing, but preliminary findings found that the US was responsible.

The US military was conducting strikes on an adjacent Iranian base, of which the school building was formerly a part and target coordinates were set using outdated data, it has said.

US President Donald Trump suggested earlier this week that Iran itself may have been responsible, but later said he could “live with” whatever the investigation reveals.