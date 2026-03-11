Iran cannot participate in World Cup, sports minister says

Iran cannot participate in the 2026 World Cup after co-hosts US launched airstrikes against the country alongside Israel, assassinating its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sports minister Ahmad Donyamali has said, Reuters reported.

“Considering that this corrupt regime has assassinated our leader, under no circumstances can we participate in the World Cup,” the minister told state television.

“Our children are not safe and, fundamentally, such conditions for participation do not exist,” Donyamali said.

“Given the malicious actions they have carried out against Iran, they have forced two wars on us over eight or nine months and have killed and martyred thousands of our people. Therefore, we certainly cannot have such a presence.”