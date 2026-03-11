PHOTOS: Thousands of Iranians attend funerals of IRGC, army commanders at Tehran’s Enghelab Square Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 04:02pm 0 Iranians attend the funerals of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commanders, army commanders and others killed in the early days of the United States and Israeli strikes on Iran, at Enghelab Square in Tehran on March 11, 2026. — AFP Jump to comments Join our Whatsapp Channel Iranians attend the funerals of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commanders, army commanders and others killed in the early days of the United States and Israeli strikes on Iran, at Enghelab Square in Tehran on March 11, 2026. — AFP Iranians attend the funerals of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commanders, army commanders and others killed in the early days of the United States and Israeli strikes on Iran, at Enghelab Square in Tehran on March 11, 2026. — AFP Iranians walk past a damaged building as they attend the funerals of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commanders, army commanders and others killed in the early days of the United States and Israeli strikes on Iran, at Enghelab Square in Tehran on March 11, 2026. — AFP Iranians gather beside a billboard depicting Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as they attend the funeral of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) commanders, army commanders and others killed in the early days of the United States and Israeli strikes on Iran, at Enghelab Square in Tehran on March 11, 2026. — AFP