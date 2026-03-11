‘Sons of Zayed answer the call’: UAE president writes poem to nation’s defenders

The UAE president has written a patriotic poem that was performed by the national orchestra, state media has said, as his country faced the attacks unleashed by Iran after US-Israeli strikes.

“The UAE National Orchestra has released a special musical tribute, titled ‘Men, by God, Truly Men’, featuring the poem ‘Rijal Wallah Rijal’ written by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, honouring those who dedicate themselves to protecting the nation,” WAM said.

WAM shared a video of the performance, which kicked off with a recent interview in which Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE had “thick skin and bitter flesh. We are no easy prey”.

The footage was interspersed with shots of fighter jets.

“We call the honourable, the brave. The Sons of Zayed answer the call. Theirs is victory, no matter the cost,” one of the verses says, referring to Sheikh Mohamed’s father and founder of the nation.