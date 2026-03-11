E-Paper | March 11, 2026

‘Sons of Zayed answer the call’: UAE president writes poem to nation’s defenders

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 03:28pm
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The UAE president has written a patriotic poem that was performed by the national orchestra, state media has said, as his country faced the attacks unleashed by Iran after US-Israeli strikes.

“The UAE National Orchestra has released a special musical tribute, titled ‘Men, by God, Truly Men’, featuring the poem ‘Rijal Wallah Rijal’ written by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, honouring those who dedicate themselves to protecting the nation,” WAM said.

WAM shared a video of the performance, which kicked off with a recent interview in which Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE had “thick skin and bitter flesh. We are no easy prey”.

The footage was interspersed with shots of fighter jets.

“We call the honourable, the brave. The Sons of Zayed answer the call. Theirs is victory, no matter the cost,” one of the verses says, referring to Sheikh Mohamed’s father and founder of the nation.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

The ‘austerity’ measures are a ritualistic response to public anger rather than a sincere attempt to reform state spending.
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe