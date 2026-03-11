Iran military says to hit US, Israeli economic targets in region

Iran’s military has vowed to launch strikes against US and Israeli economic targets in the region, including banks, after overnight attacks reportedly hit an Iranian bank, AFP reports.

“The enemy has given us free rein to target economic centres and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime,” said the military’s central operational command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, in a statement carried by state TV.

It urged people across the region to refrain from going within one kilometre of banks.