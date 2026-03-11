E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Iran military says to hit US, Israeli economic targets in region

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 03:08pm
Iran’s military has vowed to launch strikes against US and Israeli economic targets in the region, including banks, after overnight attacks reportedly hit an Iranian bank, AFP reports.

“The enemy has given us free rein to target economic centres and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime,” said the military’s central operational command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, in a statement carried by state TV.

It urged people across the region to refrain from going within one kilometre of banks.

A satellite view shows the Ali Al Salem Base near Al Jahra, Kuwait, on Feb 22, 2026. — 2026 Planet Labs PBC /Handout via Reuters
