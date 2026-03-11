PM’s foreign media spokesperson says quick decisions by government have ‘cushioned’ Pakistan from prolonged crisis

The prime minister’s spokesperson for foreign media, Mosharraf Zaidi, has said that the government and army had responded decisively to the economic and supply chain challenges caused by the invasion of Iran.

Speaking to BloombergTV this morning about Pakistan’s response, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Cabinet and Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir had acted early and decisively, ensuring “continued robust supply and stocks”, according to a post on X.

“We’ve mitigated against the risk of a prolonged crisis by taking really difficult decisions right at the top,” he said, adding that the decision to hike fuel prices had “cushioned” Pakistan in terms of supply chain certainty.