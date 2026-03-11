North Korea says respects Iran’s choice of new supreme leader: KCNA

North Korea respects Iran’s choice of a new supreme leader, state media says according to AFP, while accusing the US and Israel of undermining regional peace.

“We respect the rights and choice of the Iranian people to elect their supreme leader,” Pyongyang’s unnamed Foreign Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The official went on to say the US and Israel are “destroying the regional peace and security foundations and escalating instability worldwide”.

The spokesperson accused Washington and Israel of violating Iran’s “political system and territorial integrity,” and attempting to “overthrow its social system”.

Such actions “deserve worldwide criticism and rejection as they can never be tolerated,” the official added.