E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Latin American literary great Alfredo Echenique dies at 87

AFP Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 07:17am
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Alfredo Echenique
Alfredo Echenique

LIMA: Peruvian author Alfredo Bryce Echenique, a leading figure in Latin American literature, has died at the age of 87, the government-affiliated House of Peruvian Literature announced on Tuesday. Bryce shot to prominence with his 1970 post-modern masterpiece, A World for Julius, a novel chronicling the lives of Lima’s elite that drew on his own charmed but lonely childhood. The book won Peru’s National Literature Prize and became one of the country’s best-loved works of fiction. Bryce was considered Peru’s greatest living author after the late Mario Vargas Llosa, a Nobel laureate who died last year. “We mourn the passing of... Alfredo Bryce Echenique (1939-2026), one of the most representative voices of contemporary Peruvian literature,” the House of Literature said.

Born into a family of bankers and descended from a president, Bryce was raised in a world of golf clubs and cocktail parties that contrasted sharply with the lot of Peru’s Indigenous and mixed-race majority.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Token austerity
Updated 11 Mar, 2026

Token austerity

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s announcement of ‘austerity’ measures in response to the fuel crisis triggered...
Lebanon on fire
11 Mar, 2026

Lebanon on fire

WHILE the entire Gulf region has become an active warzone, repercussions of this conflict have spread to the...
Canine crisis
11 Mar, 2026

Canine crisis

KARACHI’S stray dog crisis requires urgent attention. Feral canines can cause serious and lasting physical and...
Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
Dawn News English
Subscribe