Latin American literary great Alfredo Echenique dies at 87

Alfredo Echenique

LIMA: Peruvian author Alfredo Bryce Echenique, a leading figure in Latin American literature, has died at the age of 87, the government-affiliated House of Peruvian Literature announced on Tuesday. Bryce shot to prominence with his 1970 post-modern masterpiece, A World for Julius, a novel chronicling the lives of Lima’s elite that drew on his own charmed but lonely childhood. The book won Peru’s National Literature Prize and became one of the country’s best-loved works of fiction. Bryce was considered Peru’s greatest living author after the late Mario Vargas Llosa, a Nobel laureate who died last year. “We mourn the passing of... Alfredo Bryce Echenique (1939-2026), one of the most representative voices of contemporary Peruvian literature,” the House of Literature said.

Born into a family of bankers and descended from a president, Bryce was raised in a world of golf clubs and cocktail parties that contrasted sharply with the lot of Peru’s Indigenous and mixed-race majority.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026