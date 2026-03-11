Senate body forms subcommittee to examine Peca ‘misuse’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broa­d­casting on Tuesday discussed in detail the issue of extensive lodging of FIRs under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) and decided to form a subcommittee to examine the matter.

The was the first meeting of the standing committee since September 2025, following the resignation of Senator Ali Zafar along with all PTI Senators from the standing committees.

The members unanimously nominated Senator Sarmad Ali to preside over the meeting. Senator Syed Waqar Mehdi raised an earlier concern regarding the registration of FIRs under Peca by the local police.

Senator Mehdi stated that clarity was needed regarding the continued practice of registering FIRs against journalists by the police in various provinces.

Senator raises concern over registration of FIRs against journalists and the public

“Some six months ago, officials of the interior ministry had informed this committee that the police had no role in lodging cases or inquiries falling under Peca,” he said, adding that complaints had been received from journalists and the general public on the matter.

The committee noted that all cases falling under Peca are the domain of National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). However, the members agreed that the police were still registering cases against journalists and the general public, with the majority reported from Punjab followed by Sindh.

The committee decided to summon the Inspectors General of Police, Adv­ocate Generals, Prosecutor Generals of all provinces to deliberate on the issue.

After detailed discussion, the committee decided to constitute a subcommittee under the convenership of Senator Sar­mad Ali to examine the matter further. The members of the subcommittee are Senator Waqar Mehdi, Senator Jan Mu­­hammad Buledi and Senator Pervaiz Rashid.

Talking to Dawn, Senator Mehdi said that the first meeting of the subcommittee will be held after the Eidul Fitr and that officials from the Ministry of Info­rmation and Broadcasting, the Ministry of Law and the Ministry of Interior would be called.

“The target is to discourage the misuse of Peca — especially against the me­­dia — which could be used to silence fre­edom of expression.” Senator Mehdi added.

