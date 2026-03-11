Nearly 10,000 civilian sites, including 65 schools, destroyed in US-Israeli strikes: Iran’s envoy to UN

Iran’s UN envoy Amir Saeid Iravani has given updates on the casualties on the ground, reports Reuters.

He told reporters at the United Nations in New York that nearly 8,000 residential homes have been destroyed in US and Israeli strikes, and reiterated a previous death toll of more than 1,300 civilians killed.

He said the strikes also destroyed nearly 10,000 civilian sites which included 65 schools and other educational institutions.

Iravani said attacks on fuel storage facilities in Tehran and other cities released large quantities of hazardous pollutants.