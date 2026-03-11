Three placer gold miners shot dead in Kohat

KOHAT: Three young placer gold miners were gunned down by unidentified persons in Rehmanabad area here on Tuesday, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Tahir, Asim and Fahad, who belonged to Sodal and Mahmandi areas.

The Shakardarra police have registered the triple-murder case against the unknown assailants after the postmortem of the bodies was carried out.

The social and political circles have questioned as to who is patronising the placer gold mining despite a ban on it by the government under Section 144, and patrolling by the police from Khushalgarh to Shakardarra areas.

Earlier, two guards manning a checkpost were killed, and a man was also murdered while mining gold.

Published in Dawn, March 11th, 2026