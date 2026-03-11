E-Paper | March 11, 2026

US Navy tells shipping industry Hormuz escorts not possible for now

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 01:16am
The US Navy has refused near-daily requests from the shipping industry for military escorts through the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war with Iran, saying the risk of attacks is too high for now, Reuters reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

The Navy’s assessments spell continued disruption to Middle East oil exports and reflect a divergence from US President Donald Trump’s statements that Washington is prepared to provide naval escorts whenever needed to restart regular shipments along the key waterway.

It has held regular briefings with shipping and oil industry counterparts and has said during those briefings that it is unable to provide escorts for the time being, three shipping industry sources familiar with the matter said.

The sources, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the shipping industry has been making requests almost daily during the calls for naval escorts through the strait.

One of the sources said the Navy’s assessment during today’s briefing had not changed and that escorts would only be possible once the risk of attack was reduced.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Subscribe