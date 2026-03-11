War with Iran needs ‘end result’, not exact timetable: Israeli president

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has not offered a timetable on when the war with Iran could end, telling Germany’s Bild newspaper: “We need to take a deep breath and get to the end result,” Reuters reports.

Herzog says US and Israeli attacks on Iran are changing the whole configuration of the Middle East and defends strikes on Iranian oil sites as a way of taking away money from Tehran’s “war machine”.

“The Iranians are the ones spreading chaos and terror throughout the region and the world. So I think if we measure everything by a speedometer, we won’t get anywhere. We need to take a deep breath and get to the end result,” Herzog has told Bild.

“Eliminating the Iranian threat would enable the entire system in the region to suddenly breathe again and develop further. Thats fantastic.”