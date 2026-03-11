Italy condemns Iranian attacks on Qatar, calls for political solution

Italy’s foreign minister has condemned what he describes as Iranian attacks on Qatar and has called for a political solution to the crisis, Al Jazeera reports.

In a post on X, Antonio Tajani says he held a “long conversation” with Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, discussing the war in the Middle East.

Tajani has said the “new Iranian attacks on Qatar are unacceptable”, adding that their shared goal was to reach a political solution to the crisis.

He also said Italy wanted to defend freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and maritime security, while thanking Qatar for assisting Italian citizens in the country during the emergency.