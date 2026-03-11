‘More malfunctions’ in Israel’s early-warning system as strikes continue

Al Jazeera’s Nour Odeh reports that there have been more Iranian strikes, Hezbollah rockets and more malfunctions in the early-warning system with sirens not going off.

“We saw that yesterday in Beit Shemesh, as a satellite station was hit,” she reports.

“The Israeli army says it is investigating all of that, but there is no doubt among Israelis that the strikes conducted by Iran against several radar stations in the region, especially US assets, have deprived Israel of a significant advantage in the early warning system.”

Odeh adds that there are concerns that these Iranian missiles can strike more and more targets in Israel, even though the military censor has kept a very tight lip on the details.