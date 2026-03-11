E-Paper | March 11, 2026

‘More malfunctions’ in Israel’s early-warning system as strikes continue

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 12:30am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Al Jazeera’s Nour Odeh reports that there have been more Iranian strikes, Hezbollah rockets and more malfunctions in the early-warning system with sirens not going off.

“We saw that yesterday in Beit Shemesh, as a satellite station was hit,” she reports.

“The Israeli army says it is investigating all of that, but there is no doubt among Israelis that the strikes conducted by Iran against several radar stations in the region, especially US assets, have deprived Israel of a significant advantage in the early warning system.”

Odeh adds that there are concerns that these Iranian missiles can strike more and more targets in Israel, even though the military censor has kept a very tight lip on the details.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe