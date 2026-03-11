E-Paper | March 11, 2026

Middle East war ‘must not obstruct’ peace efforts for Ukraine: Turkiye

Published March 11, 2026 Updated March 11, 2026 12:15am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

The war in the Middle East must not get in the way of negotiations to end the conflict in Ukraine, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call, AFP reports.

“The conflict in Iran must not obstruct the peace efforts for Ukraine,” the Turkish leader has said, according to a statement from his office.

“It would be beneficial to continue the negotiations without delay and to staunch Ukraine’s wounds,” Erdogan has been quoted as saying.

Zelensky, on X, said that in the call, Erdogan offered to have Turkiye “host the next round of talks in a trilateral format”, with Ukrainian, Russian and US delegations.

“We appreciate this initiative and hope it can produce results,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe