Iran says four of its diplomats killed in weekend strike on Beirut hotel

Iran has accused Israel of killing four of its diplomats in a weekend strike on a seafront hotel in Beirut, AFP reports citing a letter addressed to the United Nations chief.

“In the early hours of Sunday, 8 March 2026, the Israeli regime carried out a deliberate terrorist attack against the Ramada Hotel in Beirut, which resulted in the assassination and martyrdom of four diplomats of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Tehran’s permanent mission to the UN said.

The Israeli military had previously claimed responsibility for the attack. It said it had “conducted a precise strike targeting key commanders” in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, its foreign operations arm.