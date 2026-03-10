Iran Guards say no US Navy vessel has ‘dared’ approach Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said that no US Navy vessel has “dared” approach the Strait of Hormuz, after a senior official in Washington said a warship had escorted a tanker through the strategic waterway, AFP reports.

“None of the US warships have dared to approach even the Sea of Oman, the Persian Gulf or the Strait of Hormuz during the war,” Guards spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini says, calling the claim a “pure falsehood”.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright initially said the navy had escorted an oil tanker through the strait, but the social media post was deleted minutes after it was published.