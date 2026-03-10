E-Paper | March 10, 2026

4 fuel-laden ships reach Pakistan amid concerns about shortages, 3 yet to berth

Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 10:25pm
Three ships carrying petrol have arrived in Pakistan, while one has already discharged its diesel cargo to replenish the fuel stocks in the country amid global shortages, it emerged on Tuesday.

The berthing for three ships that are yet to discharge their cargoes is scheduled for the coming days this week.

According to a statement issued by the Port Qasim Authority (PQA), a marine tanker, Torm Damini, reached Pakistan on March 8 and has offloaded 37,000 tonnes of diesel.

Meanwhile, another tanker, Nave Atropos, carrying 50,000 tonnes of petrol, has reached Port Qasim and is scheduled to berth on Wednesday, the statement said.

Containers are discharged at Karachi Port as transhipment begins on March 6, supporting regional and global trade amid geopolitical tensions. — Courtesy KPT
