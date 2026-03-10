Bahrain authorities arrest 6 Asians, including 5 Pakistanis, for allegedly filming, sharing videos of Iran’s attacks

Bahrain’s interior ministry has said that the country’s Anti-Cyber Crime Directorate arrested six Asians, including five Pakistanis, after they “filmed, published and reposted videos related to the effects of the treacherous Iranian aggression”.

This was shared in a statement on the police media centre’s website.

The statement also alleged that the suspects expressed “sympathy with and glorified those hostile acts in a manner that harms security and public order”.

It added that the videos in question were circulated through the suspects’ social media accounts, “contributing to misleading public opinion and spreading fear among citizens and residents”.

Read more here.