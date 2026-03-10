Israel strikes Beirut southern suburbs after warning: state media

A strike has hit Beirut’s southern suburbs, AFP reports citing state media, after the Israeli military renewed its warning for people to evacuate the area.

“Israeli warplanes launched a raid a short while ago on the southern suburbs, the first after the warning issued by the enemy,” Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said.

Footage on AFPTV’s live broadcast showed smoke rising from the southern suburbs, where Hezbollah holds sway, while the Israeli military said it began “striking Hezbollah infrastructure” in the area.