Russia told Trump it isn’t sharing US military asset info with Iran, says Witkoff

Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 09:40pm
Russia has denied sharing intelligence with Iran on U.S. military assets in the Middle East, Reuters reports quoting US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who was interviewed by CNBC.

Witkoff said the denial came during a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

“Yesterday on the call with the president, the Russians said that they have not been sharing,” Witkoff said when asked if Washington thought Russia had shared with Tehran intelligence about the location of US military assets.

“We can take them at their word. But they did say that. And yesterday morning, independently, Jared [Kushner] and I had a call with [Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri] Ushakov who reiterated the same,” said Witkoff.

He added: “That’s a better question for the intel people, but let’s hope that they’re not sharing.”

