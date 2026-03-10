Iranian President Pezeshkian thanks Russia’s Putin for humanitarian assistance: Kremlin

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has thanked Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for humanitarian aid, confirming Moscow has sent assistance to its ally Tehran, AFP reports quoting the Kremlin.

“The President of Russia reaffirmed his principled position in favour of a speedy de-escalation of the conflict and for it to be resolved through political means,” the Kremlin said in its readout of a phone call between the two leaders.

“Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its support, particularly for providing humanitarian aid to Iran,” the Kremlin added.