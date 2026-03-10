E-Paper | March 10, 2026

Turkish, Iranian FMs discuss regional developments, stress importance of brotherly relations

Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 08:12pm
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has spoken with Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan about the latest regional developments and maintained that Tehran did not launch projectiles at Ankara, Iran’s foreign ministry says.

“Referring to the fact that no projectiles were fired from Iran towards Turkiye, the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasised the need for vigilance against the plots of the Zionist regime (Israel) aimed at undermining the friendly relations between Iran and the regional countries,” the ministry has said in a statement.

Additionally, Fidan congratulated Araghchi on the selection of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s supreme leader and stressed the importance of safeguarding “deep and brotherly relations” between the two countries.

“During this conversation, it was decided that, in line with the agreement reached between the presidents of the two countries, a joint military expert group would be formed as soon as possible to carefully examine the recent claims,” the ministry added.

