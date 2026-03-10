‘Come home’: Tehran’s foreign minister urges footballers to return to Iran

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Ismaeil Baqaei has urged the country’s women footballers to return, after five of them were granted asylum in Australia.

“To Iran’s women’s football team: don’t worry — Iran awaits you with open arms. Come home,” he has written on X.

Baqaei has also assailed a strike on a girl’s school in Minab — which left 165 schoolchildren dead — and hurled accusations of “taking our athletes hostage in the name of ‘saving’ them”.

“The audacity and hypocrisy are stunning,” he adds.