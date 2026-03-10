Shots fired at US consulate in Toronto: police

Shots have been fired at the US consulate in Toronto but no one is injured, AFP reports citing police.

The Toronto Police Service says it received reports of a firearm being discharged at the consulate before dawn in the downtown area of Canada’s largest city.

“Police are on the scene,” the force said on X, adding that there were no reports of injuries.

The US consulate is located on University Avenue, a major north-south road that includes several hospitals and leads toward the provincial legislature.