German foreign minister says Gaza must not be forgotten amid Iran war

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said in Jerusalem that the US-Israeli war against Iran should not push the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza out of sight, Reuters reports.

“We must not lose sight of the plight of the more than 2 million people there. The humanitarian situation remains dire. Furthermore, there is still insufficient access for humanitarian aid workers,” Wadephul has said at a press conference with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Saar.

Wadephul says he also addressed the extremely tense situation in the West Bank during his discussion with Saar, during which he strongly condemned the deadly violence caused by radical settlers.