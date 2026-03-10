Mass evacuation of Pakistanis from Middle East not required: FO

Senior officials of the foreign ministry have assured the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that there was no situation requiring a mass evacuation of Pakistani nationals from the Middle East.

The ministry official informed the committee that Pakistanis were facing fuel shortages and transport problems in various countries, adding that the absence of public transport had created further difficulties for them.

“Gulf missions reported large registered populations but comparatively manageable evacuee numbers,” read a statement issued by the NA Secretariat.

The meeting was briefed about the number of Pakistanis in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Lebanon and Jordan.

