Kremlin says Putin’s proposals on Iran are still on the table

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered different options to mediate in the Iran conflict, and these proposals are still on the table, the Kremlin says, Reuters reports.

“From the very beginning of this situation, even before the military phase began, President Putin has proposed various options for our mediation and good offices that could help reduce tensions. Many of these proposals are still on the table,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Russia is ready to assist to the best of its ability and will be happy to do so, but you know that this requires multiple understandings and multiple agreements, so we’ll have to be a little patient.”

Peskov declined to elaborate on the content of the proposals.